Motsoaledi: It's not possible to know how many illegal foreign nationals we have

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
US government sued over Zimbabwe sanctions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist
Today at 17:10
Doctors Protest at Helen Joseph Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Patricia Saffy, Head of the Trauma Unit At Helen Joseph Hospital
Today at 17:20
Russia-Ukraine war latest news: peace talks resume; residential building in Kyiv hit in airstrike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Giles Gibson, Washington Correspondent for Future Story News
Today at 18:08
Absa full-year return on equity jumps to 15.8% from 7.2% and impairments fall by 59% to R8.5 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jason Quinn - Acting-CEO at Absa
Today at 18:14
Casino, SunBet, 29% bump in income boosts Sun International annuals to reach R7.8 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:15
SA Civil Aviation Authority on suspending Kulula.com and British Airways indefinitely
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Can government suspend fuel levies?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - Chief Economist at Pan Africa Investment and Research
Today at 18:49
Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - The Tyranny of Growth by Malcolm Ray
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money - Mia Malan, editor-in-chief and executive director at Bhekisisa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Latest Local
Family rejects school's account of son's death and demands answers
The family of a teenager who was allegedly beaten to death at an East Rand school has rejected the school's account of the incident.
14 March 2022 4:17 PM
Lack of proper sanitation affect children's concentration - Life coach
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says some girls miss school when they have their menstrual periods.
14 March 2022 3:42 PM
Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi visits Brakpan school after pupil's death
The learner was allegedly assaulted by a teacher and general assistant during an apparent altercation between groups of pupils from two schools.
14 March 2022 1:48 PM
ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi
African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has also made mistakes.
14 March 2022 11:52 AM
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'
SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.
11 March 2022 7:38 AM
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice.
10 March 2022 7:23 PM
Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg
Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.
13 March 2022 7:33 AM
Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices
The Motor Industry Staff Association has asked to be included in government's review of the pricing methodology for petrol.
12 March 2022 9:17 AM
Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders
There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment.
11 March 2022 12:46 PM
WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
11 March 2022 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.
10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.
9 March 2022 8:12 PM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup
The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair.
11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
10 March 2022 9:15 AM
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'
Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith.
8 March 2022 4:50 PM
How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song
The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak.
11 March 2022 3:04 PM
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
9 March 2022 8:52 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating.
10 March 2022 3:00 PM
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
8 March 2022 8:52 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.
9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer
Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally.
1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.
22 February 2022 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.
10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.
9 March 2022 8:12 PM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show
8 March 2022 9:32 PM
Motsoaledi: It's not possible to know how many illegal foreign nationals we have

14 March 2022 9:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
Home Affairs
Foreign nationals
Border
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Border Management Authority

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi speaks about the Border Management Authority and its duty.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the issue of citizens and foreign nationals has become a serious crisis.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Motsoaledi says the results of the Border Management Authority will be known in July this year.

He adds that this authority will be in charge of securing the borders and ensuring everyone who enters the country is documented.

We're hoping that by July this year the structure will enlist to become a 3D entity meaning it will be a stand-alone authority because at the moment it's still falling under the Department of Home Affairs.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

Motsoaledi says it's not possible to say how many people are in the country illegally.

People who come illegally, come in a style that they don't want to be known. They don't want to be registered, how can we know about them? If we knew about them they won't be illegal.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

Listen to the full interview below:




Home Affairs
Foreign nationals
Border
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Border Management Authority

Family rejects school's account of son's death and demands answers

14 March 2022 4:17 PM

The family of a teenager who was allegedly beaten to death at an East Rand school has rejected the school's account of the incident that claimed his life.

Lack of proper sanitation affect children's concentration - Life coach

14 March 2022 3:42 PM

Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says some girls miss school when they have their menstrual periods.

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi visits Brakpan school after pupil's death

14 March 2022 1:48 PM

The learner was allegedly assaulted by a teacher and general assistant during an apparent altercation between groups of pupils from two schools.

We were not satisfied with how Comair closed incidents - Sacca

14 March 2022 8:00 AM

South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Phin

Load shedding suspended from 8pm tonight

13 March 2022 6:22 PM

In a statement, the power utility says the system is still constrained and consumers should use electricity wisely.

Mbalula says he supports grounding of Comair flights for safety concerns

13 March 2022 5:11 PM

This, was after the Civil Aviation Authority, ruled to suspend Comair's operating licence indefinitely, due to non-compliance with strict safety regulations.

'Hypertension most cause of chronic kidney disease in SA'

13 March 2022 11:57 AM

University of the Free State Nephrologist in the department of Internal Medicine Dr Feziwe Bisiwe talks about World Kidney Day and its importance.

Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg

13 March 2022 7:33 AM

Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.

Debate on who will rule the Zulu Kingdom continues

12 March 2022 8:50 PM

The mood was sombre as the five living wives of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini gathered at his homestead to honour the one-year anniversary of his death.

Majority of people that have glaucoma do not know that they have it - Doctor

12 March 2022 2:09 PM

Proactive Health Solution CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the common type that we have here in South Africa is what is called open-angle glaucoma.

Family rejects school's account of son's death and demands answers

14 March 2022 4:17 PM

UN launches biodiversity talks on deal to protect nature

14 March 2022 3:56 PM

Iran, after missile strike, warns against 'threats' from Iraqi soil

14 March 2022 3:37 PM

