Motsoaledi: It's not possible to know how many illegal foreign nationals we have
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the issue of citizens and foreign nationals has become a serious crisis.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Motsoaledi says the results of the Border Management Authority will be known in July this year.
He adds that this authority will be in charge of securing the borders and ensuring everyone who enters the country is documented.
We're hoping that by July this year the structure will enlist to become a 3D entity meaning it will be a stand-alone authority because at the moment it's still falling under the Department of Home Affairs.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Motsoaledi says it's not possible to say how many people are in the country illegally.
People who come illegally, come in a style that they don't want to be known. They don't want to be registered, how can we know about them? If we knew about them they won't be illegal.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below:
