WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents
KTLA reporter Gene Kang caught a hit-and-run accident while filming a story about a dangerous intersection in Los Angeles.
The video shows how one of the drivers sped off immediately after crashing with the other car.
Police officers have been able to recover the number plate of the car that sped off.
Watch the video below:
