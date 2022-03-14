ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi
In just nine months, the African National Congress will hold its elective congress and elect new leadership that will run in the 2024 general elections.
ANC veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi has warned in a City Press article the party to resolve its current problems before the elections if it hopes to win a national election again. He says the party is at a tipping point and that the mistakes of the past could lead to the demise of the once-glorious liberation movement.
Ramatlhodi tells Nickolaus Bauer more.
The ANC has been presiding over a white economy. The economy remains intact. The Constitution is responsible because it can change certain things. The ANC is equally guilty. We have a Constitution that protects white privilege, white wealth.Ngoako Ramatlhodi, ANC veteran
The ANC for the past 27 years has not been innocent. There are a lot of good things that we have done but there are also terrible things that we have done.Ngoako Ramatlhodi, ANC veteran
Listen below for the full interview...
