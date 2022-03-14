Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi visits Brakpan school after pupil's death





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Tsakane Secondary School in Brakpan on Monday to understand the circumstances around an alleged incident where a grade 10 pupil from another school passed away last Tuesday.

Classes were disrupted at several schools in the area by a group calling for a shutdown reportedly over the pupil's death.

The learner was allegedly assaulted by a teacher and general assistant during an apparent altercation between groups of pupils from two schools.

The department, however, said that it could not confirm the allegations.

Lesufi's spokesperson Steve Mabona pleaded with the community to be patient while police investigations continued.

Mabona described the disruption to classes as selfish.

“I think it’s very selfish of adults who will go around in a township to disrupt schooling because there’s an incident, as we understand it. All learners in the township, now they are at home because of this incident,” Mabona said.

The MEC also visited the pupil's family after meeting school officials.

