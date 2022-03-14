Lack of proper sanitation affect children's concentration - Life coach
The lack of proper sanitation and hygiene has a detrimental effect on one's health in various ways.
An estimated 3,297 schools in South Africa still rely on pit latrines for relief.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says lack of proper sanitation also affects the quality of education children receive.
Young girls are having to drop out of school or miss days because for them when they are having their periods, it is not a safe environment. But, also in terms of how the toilet facilities are maybe are not hygienic.Dr Tshepiso Matentjie, Registered educational psychologist and life coach
Because children spend a lot of time at school imagine being pressed and how it interferes with your ability to concentrate on what the teacher is teaching.Dr Tshepiso Matentjie, Registered educational psychologist and life coach
Listen to the full interview below:
