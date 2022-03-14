Family rejects school's account of son's death and demands answers
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a teenager who was allegedly beaten to death at an East Rand school has rejected the school’s account of the incident that claimed his life.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Nhlanhla Tshabalala’s family on Monday after a meeting at Tsakane Secondary School.
The 15-year-old was allegedly assaulted with a golf stick and succumbed to his injuries in hospital last week.
His family claimed their son had gone to the neighbouring Tsakane Secondary School to retrieve his cell phone and bag from a pupil at that school when he was fatally attacked.
Lesufi said Tshabalala was apparently carrying a toy gun and when the teachers tried to take it from him an altercation broke out.
“The teacher and the general assistant tried retrieve the gun. And the family is of the strong view that during that process their child was seriously harmed,” said Lesufi.
However, the family rejected this version of events and Lesufi said that they wanted answers
“We’ll appoint an independent person just to interview everyone and get the necessary evidence and on the basis of that evidence, if we need to act, we’ll act decisively as a department.”
Police have confirmed an inquest docket has been opened.
MEC Panyaza @Lesufi is at #Tsakane Secondary School today to understand the circumstances surrounding an incident that allegedly led to the death of a Grade 10 boy learner on Tuesday, 08 March 2022. MS pic.twitter.com/OtnsiHNxWc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Family rejects school's account of son's death and demands answers
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
