Absa earnings skyrocketed to R18.6 billion in 2021
Absa on Monday reported headline earnings of R18.6 billion for the year to 31 December 2021.
Full-year return on equity rose by 15.8% (from 7.2%) while impairments fell by 59% (to R8.5 billion).
The bank earns most of its income in South Africa, where the economy recovered more strongly than it anticipated.
Absa has increased its Covid-19 provisions for its insurance business by R330 million in anticipation of a fifth wave of infections, which it expects by late April.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Quinn, acting-CEO at Absa (scroll up to listen).
Good operation performance… The mortgage market is vibrant…Jason Quinn, acting-CEO - Absa
If you think about the depth of the crisis we experienced… today we sit with a resource boom… The Ukrainian situation… the impact on inflation is a concern…Jason Quinn, acting-CEO - Absa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa earnings skyrocketed to R18.6 billion in 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156497575_prince-albert-south-africa-jun-02-2019-absa-bank-sign-on-the-side-of-a-building-.html?term=absa&vti=mopsd5b4r6lpcb0m2r-1-4
More from Business
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
Power restored to parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg
Electricity has been restored in parts of Cape Town after the metro was plunged into unplanned power cuts.Read More
Industry body wants clarity on methodology amid soaring petrol prices
The Motor Industry Staff Association has asked to be included in government's review of the pricing methodology for petrol.Read More
Transnet urges motorists not to buy fuel from illegal traders
There's been a rise in fuel theft along Transnet's pipelines and it is threatening the safety of people and the environment while costing the company.Read More
City Power says power cuts putting a strain on its resources
City Power said that it was battling to deal with outages linked to vandalism of its infrastructure as well as the strain that the power cuts were putting on its teams.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More