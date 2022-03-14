



Sun International is back in the black.

On Monday, it reported a 29% rise in income to R7.8 billion for the year ending on 31 December 2021.

Headline earnings came in at R265 million after a loss of R409 million in 2020.

Income from gambling and gaming, which contributes to 80% of Sun International’s revenue, grew by 22%.

© artush/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group (scroll up to listen).

It’s been a very good recovery… gaming income is basically in line with 2019… It’s looking a lot better for us… Still not the best environment… We’re not hosting big shows… Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Local leisure has been solid… conferencing has been soft… We see it rebounding nicely… Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers