Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
Sun International is back in the black.
On Monday, it reported a 29% rise in income to R7.8 billion for the year ending on 31 December 2021.
Headline earnings came in at R265 million after a loss of R409 million in 2020.
Income from gambling and gaming, which contributes to 80% of Sun International’s revenue, grew by 22%.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group (scroll up to listen).
It’s been a very good recovery… gaming income is basically in line with 2019… It’s looking a lot better for us… Still not the best environment… We’re not hosting big shows…Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Local leisure has been solid… conferencing has been soft… We see it rebounding nicely…Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114849596_sun-city-or-lost-city-big-entertainment-center-in-south-africa-like-las-vegas-in-north-america-.html?term=sun%2Bcity&vti=n81jkdnbx90hefczfu-1-1
