'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
Comair has cancelled all its Kulula.com and British Airways flights scheduled for Tuesday.
The indefinite suspension of its operating licence by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) remains in place.
The company failed to convince the regulator that it had attended to safety concerns it uncovered during an investigation into a string of mishaps.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services at South African Civil Aviation Authority (scroll up to listen).
They have attracted three level-one findings… posing an immediate risk to passengers… We do not have confidence that the next flight will end in a safe landing…Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
On 10 February, a Kulula flight from Lanseria to Cape Town experienced engine failure… On 18 February, a British Airways flight from Cape Town to King Shaka experienced depressurisation… And another one on the 20th… So close to each other! …Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
We just had a meeting with them. If everything goes according to plan, they can be back in the air tomorrow…Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Only every three or four years do we take such harsh measures… to avert a catastrophic event… There must be a reason if we pay so much attention to you…Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu, Executive for Corporate Services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
