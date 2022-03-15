'As things stand, the should be no violence or disruptions at testing centres'
The Roads and Transport Department in Gauteng has signed an agreement with the provincial leg of the National Driving School Association of South Africa as well as the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
In a bid to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the dispute relating to the e-Natis system, MEC Jacob Mamabolo convened talks between the driving school operators and the RTMC.
The department believes that the agreement will pave a way for cooperation in the sector after protests resulted in the closure of testing centres across Gauteng as driving school were not happy with the e-Natis system.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the department's spokesperson Theo Nkonki says the agreement means that everything is back to normal and the wont be any further disruptions.
The issues that driving schools had with the e-Natis system are going to be attended too at least by the end of June. And as things stand, the should be no disruptions or violence.Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Gauteng Roads and Transport Department
Listen below to the full conversation:
