Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
'As things stand, the should be no violence or disruptions at testing centres'

15 March 2022 7:34 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
National Driving School Association of South Africa
e-Natis system

Gauteng Roads and Transport Department spokesperson Theo Nkonki says an agreement has been reached with the driving schools.

The Roads and Transport Department in Gauteng has signed an agreement with the provincial leg of the National Driving School Association of South Africa as well as the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

In a bid to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the dispute relating to the e-Natis system, MEC Jacob Mamabolo convened talks between the driving school operators and the RTMC.

RELATED: 'New online booking system must allow driving schools to book for their clients'

The department believes that the agreement will pave a way for cooperation in the sector after protests resulted in the closure of testing centres across Gauteng as driving school were not happy with the e-Natis system.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the department's spokesperson Theo Nkonki says the agreement means that everything is back to normal and the wont be any further disruptions.

The issues that driving schools had with the e-Natis system are going to be attended too at least by the end of June. And as things stand, the should be no disruptions or violence.

Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Gauteng Roads and Transport Department

Listen below to the full conversation:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
