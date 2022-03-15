'As things stand, there should be no violence or disruptions at testing centres'
The Roads and Transport Department in Gauteng has signed an agreement with the provincial leg of the National Driving School Association of South Africa as well as the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
In a bid to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the dispute relating to the e-Natis system, MEC Jacob Mamabolo convened talks between the driving school operators and the RTMC.
RELATED: 'New online booking system must allow driving schools to book for their clients'
The department believes that the agreement will pave a way for cooperation in the sector after protests resulted in the closure of testing centres across Gauteng as driving school were not happy with the e-Natis system.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the department's spokesperson Theo Nkonki says the agreement means that everything is back to normal and the wont be any further disruptions.
The issues that driving schools had with the e-Natis system are going to be attended too at least by the end of June. And as things stand, the should be no disruptions or violence.Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson - Gauteng Roads and Transport Department
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32517911_african-learner-driver-and-instructor-behind-a-car.html?vti=lkx5dqv8iqaldhqw3m-1-52
More from Local
Mpofu contemplating legal options after JSA 'shut up' ruling - Karyn Maughan
News24 Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the Johannesburg Society of Advocates findings against advocate Dali Mpofu.Read More
To befriend your boss or not? 'Friendship makes it difficult to enforce rules'
Executive and business coach Shams Essack talks about the importance of having boundaries in the workplace.Read More
SA's national state of disaster extended for another month
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that government needed to continue adapting existing laws to try and control the spread of COVID-19.Read More
No longer justification for most COVID restrictions - Dr Jeremy Nel
Wits Infectious Diseases head reflects on whether the National State of Disaster should be extended or scrapped.Read More
[SPECIAL REPORT] Pain, fear, hunger & hope: one day in a teenage parent's life
It's been two years since the state of disaster was declared and during that time teenage parenthood reached an all-time high.Read More
Family rejects school's account of son's death and demands answers
The family of a teenager who was allegedly beaten to death at an East Rand school has rejected the school’s account of the incident that claimed his life.Read More
Lack of proper sanitation affect children's concentration - Life coach
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says some girls miss school when they have their menstrual periods.Read More
Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi visits Brakpan school after pupil's death
The learner was allegedly assaulted by a teacher and general assistant during an apparent altercation between groups of pupils from two schools.Read More
Motsoaledi: It's not possible to know how many illegal foreign nationals we have
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi speaks about the Border Management Authority and its duty.Read More