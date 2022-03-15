No longer justification for most COVID restrictions - Dr Jeremy Nel
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Monday held a meeting discussing the best way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic if the National State of Disaster is lifted.
The National State of Disaster aimed at curbing the impact of the pandemic is set to expire today.
Clement Manyathela chats to Wits University Infectious Diseases head Dr Jeremy Nel to reflect on whether the National State of Disaster should be extended or scrapped.
If you want a lot of the regulations to stay, like mask wearing, then it will be challenging because you have to move a lot of those regulations across to the Health Act.Dr Jeremy Nel, Division of Infectious Diseases head - Wits University
I think it is a little bit over complicated as I think the is no longer a justification for most of those restrictions in the first place. I would recommend that the National State of Disaster is ended.Dr Jeremy Nel, Division of Infectious Diseases head - Wits University
