WATCH: Beautiful moment as kids rush to greet man with Alzheimers goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral
Beautiful moment as kids rush to greet man with Alzheimers goes viral
A video of a man with Alzheimers introducing himself everyday when he is greeted by the neighbourhood children has gone viral.
Watch the beautiful video below:
Kindness makes a difference. I wish adults understood that like children do. #Alzheimers #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/vIdP92sZtU— ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 14, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://twitter.com/LanceUSA70/status/1503392187983306752
More from Entertainment
VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song
The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak a while ago.Read More
WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Two undertakers suspended for a prank gone wrong
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky
The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has put together an album.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More