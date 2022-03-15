VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
The Series on Sleep - Polyphasic sleeping and napping
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Town
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - How to get into 4X4 ing and overlanding
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Paul Castle - From Caravaning Promotion
Today at 15:10
EWN: Department of Minerals Energy & Others brief parliament on the impact of increasing fuel prices and possible alternatives.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: COJ130 Lawyers outline representations made to the city of Johannesburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:50
SA not getting bang for their buck with how the budget is spent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Pedro Mzileni
Today at 16:10
Drug companies are sidestepping the WHO’s technology transfer hub in Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Richard Walwyn Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown: Brits
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ipeleng Kwadi, Cattle Farmer
Today at 16:50
Study by the Government and Public Policy predicts that South Africa has entered a phase of ongoing, violent instability as a result of ANC internal ‘tensions’.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
​​Ivor Chipkin is the Director of the Government and Public Policy Think-Tank.
Today at 17:20
Northern Cape experiences plant poaching with its rare succulents being stolen for the international illegal market
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Liezl Human
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Intersectional strategist, Branding expert at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Verushka Singh-Naidoo - Fixed income and currency strategist at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Latest Local
Mpofu contemplating legal options after JSA 'shut up' ruling - Karyn Maughan News24 Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the Johannesburg Society of Advocates findings against advocate Dali Mpofu. 15 March 2022 1:11 PM
To befriend your boss or not? 'Friendship makes it difficult to enforce rules' Executive and business coach Shams Essack talks about the importance of having boundaries in the workplace. 15 March 2022 12:05 PM
SA's national state of disaster extended for another month Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that government needed to continue adapting existing laws to try and c... 15 March 2022 10:13 AM
ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has als... 14 March 2022 11:52 AM
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections' SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national electi... 11 March 2022 7:38 AM
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions' News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show 10 March 2022 7:23 PM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 14 March 2022 6:38 PM
WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2022 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2022 8:48 AM
WATCH: Beautiful moment as kids rush to greet man with Alzheimers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2022 8:39 AM
How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak a while... 11 March 2022 3:04 PM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 8 March 2022 8:52 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral

15 March 2022 8:48 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral

Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral

A video showing a man slapping a woman outside a police station has everyone talking.

It is alleged that the woman had insulted the man.

Watch the disturbing video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




WATCH: Beautiful moment as kids rush to greet man with Alzheimers goes viral

15 March 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song

11 March 2022 3:04 PM

The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak a while ago.

WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket

9 March 2022 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral

9 March 2022 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral

8 March 2022 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Two undertakers suspended for a prank gone wrong

8 March 2022 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral

7 March 2022 8:58 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky

4 March 2022 2:52 PM

The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has put together an album.

This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana

3 March 2022 12:17 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.

WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral

3 March 2022 9:10 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Mpofu contemplating legal options after JSA 'shut up' ruling - Karyn Maughan

Local

'As things stand, there should be no violence or disruptions at testing centres'

Local

No longer justification for most COVID restrictions - Dr Jeremy Nel

Local

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 36 hours

15 March 2022 12:58 PM

Comair trying to intimidate and silence protesting workers, says Numsa

15 March 2022 12:16 PM

Gauteng Transport Dept reaches deal with NDSA, RTMC on Natis booking system

15 March 2022 11:44 AM

