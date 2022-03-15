To befriend your boss or not? 'Friendship makes it difficult to enforce rules'
The line between bosses and employees can sometimes get blurred in the workplace making boundaries very important.
Experts say setting boundaries in the workplace is a major step forward in establishing a healthy work-life balance.
Ray White speaks to executive and business coach Shams Essack about this.
If you are going to be friends with all your employees it's going to be tricky because it can erode your authority and when it's time to enforce rules and regulations, that feeling of friendship makes it difficult.Shams Essack, Executive and business coach
It becomes more tricky if a boss decides to befriend one or two employees out of a group of ten and it puts the boss in a very tricky situation because once again because is the boss going to be really fair when it's time to make decisions?Shams Essack, Executive and business coach
It's fine to be friendly to a certain point but once again as a leader and a boss you need to decide what information is too much information and relevant.Shams Essack, Executive and business coach
