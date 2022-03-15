Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia
JOHANNESBURG - Captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas will welcome Bangladesh to South African shores throughout March and April in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.
The curtain raiser is Friday, 18 March at Centurion, followed by the 10th edition of the annual Pink ODI from the Wanderers on Sunday, 20 March, before they return to Centurion for the third and final ODI on Wednesday, 23 March.
The ODI series will form part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which is part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifying. South Africa will be hoping for some positive results as they are languishing in 10th position out of 13 teams.
The action will then move to the coast, with Durban hosting the first Test from 31 March to 4 April and then Port Elizabeth closes off the tour in the second test from 8 April to 12 April.
Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm will be broadcasting live commentary on the matches online, so you can look out for that in the coming week.
The #Proteas are back on home soil🥳— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 14, 2022
Temba Bavuma’s men take on Bangladesh in 3️⃣ Betway ODIs, including the #BetwayPinkODI at Imperial Wanderers.
Stay tuned for how you can #PledgePink and donate to the #BetwayPinkODI Fund👏#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/wAszmXfcNq
The series will be a homecoming for supporters, who will be allowed into the stadium even if it is limited to 2,000 people. For a first at national level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets have gone on sale.
Cricket South Africa have trialed a similar model throughout the recent CSA T20 Challenge as fans were seen scattered in the stands at St George’s Park in line with the rules and regulations of the Disaster Management Act.
The Proteas have named a nearly full-strength ODI squad, with Anrich Nortje the notable absentee as the pacer continues to recuperate from a hip injury.
Meanwhile, the visitors haven’t had the easiest preparation. The team, and by extension the Bangladesh Cricket Board, have been engrossed in a media frenzy after allrounder Shakib Al Hasan initially made himself unavailable for the tour citing fatigue. The 34-year-old has subsequently had a change of heart and travelled with the squad and will be available for the tour.
South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.
Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto.
This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia
More from Sport
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup
The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair.Read More
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'I'm afraid the case against Graeme Smith is weak'
Cricket writer Telford Vice talks about the arbitration proceedings against the director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith.Read More
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wednesday evening.Read More
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes
South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate games.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam
The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.Read More