Mpofu contemplating legal options after JSA 'shut up' ruling - Karyn Maughan
News24 Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says advocate Dali Mpofu has asked the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) for copies of the documentations that were used to find him guilty of violating the ethics rules.
Mpofu has also asked the JSA why advocate Michelle le Roux was not found guilty of the complaints that he labeled against her.
This is after the JSA found Mpofu guilty of violating the General Council of Bar’s ethics rules when he told le Roux to “shut up” during a state capture hearing.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Maughan adds that Mpofu has made it clear that he was against the ruling.
He has said in a letter that he was contemplating his legal options and it is apparent in the report that he doesn't believe that he did anything wrong.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
