Digital corporate accounts will nip Gauteng licence corruption in the bud - MEC
On Monday Gauteng Road and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) settled negotiations with the National Driving School Association of South Africa to create digital corporate accounts for driving schools amidst protests of the new online booking system.
According to the RTMC, the purpose of the online booking system was to tackle corruption with potential unknown fraudulent driving schools.
Mamabolo said the introduction of the accounts will make it easier to ensure “transparency, openness and accountability”.
In a place of darkness – no transparency, you don’t know who’s who – crime thrives. Crime becomes high. So by bringing light, by bringing everybody to know who is who in the space, in that way we believe that it is the first step to know who is doing what.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC Transport - Gauteng
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
