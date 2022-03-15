'It's highly reckless to release him,' says psychologist on ninja killer parole





The Krugersdorp "samurai killer" or “ninja killer” has recently been released from prison on parole.

Morne Harmse went on a rampage at his school in 2008, when he was 18, and killed a fellow student with a sword and injured another three.

Experts have said that he should not be released and advised against the decision saying that he is still a danger to society and himself.

Forensic psychologist Gerard Labuschagne, who was asked to do an independent assessment on Harmse’s case in 2019, told Mandy Wiener that he was shocked by the decision to release him.

My concluding remark back then was that to release him would be setting himself up for failure and, of course, would have dire consequences for innocent people themselves. It was highly reckless to release him. Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic psychologist

Labuschagne also said that he cannot understand the process that the parole board went through to decide to release him.

I’ve been involved in a few parole hearings and it’s an absolute mystery how these boards work. He said his aim was to commit a mass violent incident and that is the person you have released back into society. Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic psychologist

