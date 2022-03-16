Streaming issues? Report here
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Crime
Sexual assault
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
branding
e-hailing
Sizakele Marutlulle
Bolt
ehailing
Bolt drivers
e-hailing driver
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.
© milkos/123rf.com

The e-hailing service Bolt has reportedly offered clients who were victims of sexual assault in their vehicles rewards to make up for the attacks.

According to an article in The Citizen, Bolt allegedly offered a month of discounted rides and food vouchers to passengers who reported sexual assault, abuse, robbery and attempted murder.

After one woman tweeted at the end of February that her friend had been raped by a Bolt driver, more female customers came forward with accounts of alleged sexual assault.

RELATED: PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'

The accused driver was suspended and has since made a first appearance in court on charges of rape, robbery and kidnapping.

Bolt's reported response is an example of a brand that's truly tone-deaf says Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, intersectional strategist and creative problem solver.

I don't understand how, if I'm assaulted in a Bolt vehicle, that you think a reward would be free rides in the same vehicle and discounted food...

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver

It's an important time to be paying attention to what your brand stands for and what your ambassadors also communicate about your brand.

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver

Dr Marutlulle says Bolt has really done itself a great disservice in this instance.

... because it lacks consumer credibility in its own segment, it's now grasping at straws and just trying to find what we call low-hanging fruit...

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver

If I were anywhere near this brand... I'd just tell them to get out of town and re-establish someplace else after having had a good refresh of who they are and what they want to stand for... and what leadership they actually want to have.

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver

Listen to Dr Marutlulle's insights on Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts




