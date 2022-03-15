Global Freedom Network: 71% of victims of modern slavery are women and children





A global declaration to end modern slavery has been signed in South Africa, Kenya, and the DRC this week by senior religious leaders.

Modern-day slavery includes human trafficking, violent extremism, among others.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Global Freedom Network director Franca Pellegrini about this.

It's a symbolic event and it continues a journey that started in 2014 which Pope Francis signed and it really helped awareness about the crimes. Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network

We launched the App today, it provides clear and concise information about modern slavery and human trafficking. Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network

One statistic which is quite shocking is 71% of victims of modern slavery are women and children, which is absolutely mind-blowing and disappointing. Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network

Listen to the full interview below: