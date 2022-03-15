Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Global Freedom Network: 71% of victims of modern slavery are women and children

15 March 2022 3:35 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Children
Women
Slavery
Human traffickers
modern day slavery
Modern slavery

Global Freedom Network director Franca Pellegrini gives details about the signing of the declaration to end modern slavery.

A global declaration to end modern slavery has been signed in South Africa, Kenya, and the DRC this week by senior religious leaders.

Modern-day slavery includes human trafficking, violent extremism, among others.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Global Freedom Network director Franca Pellegrini about this.

It's a symbolic event and it continues a journey that started in 2014 which Pope Francis signed and it really helped awareness about the crimes.

Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network 

We launched the App today, it provides clear and concise information about modern slavery and human trafficking.

Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network 

One statistic which is quite shocking is 71% of victims of modern slavery are women and children, which is absolutely mind-blowing and disappointing.

Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network 

Listen to the full interview below:




