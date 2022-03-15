Global Freedom Network: 71% of victims of modern slavery are women and children
A global declaration to end modern slavery has been signed in South Africa, Kenya, and the DRC this week by senior religious leaders.
Modern-day slavery includes human trafficking, violent extremism, among others.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Global Freedom Network director Franca Pellegrini about this.
It's a symbolic event and it continues a journey that started in 2014 which Pope Francis signed and it really helped awareness about the crimes.Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network
We launched the App today, it provides clear and concise information about modern slavery and human trafficking.Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network
One statistic which is quite shocking is 71% of victims of modern slavery are women and children, which is absolutely mind-blowing and disappointing.Franca Pellegrini, Director - Global Freedom Network
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sexual_abuse_black_woman.html
