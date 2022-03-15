Consumers must use credit life cover after losing their jobs - Finance expert





Many South Africans lost their jobs during the lockdown period while others had to take unexpected salary cuts.

This impacted many consumers' debt and credit records.

Today is World Consumer Rights Day which is celebrated every year to spread awareness about the common concerns of consumers.

John Perlman speaks to the founder of Debt Emancipation Movement, Nolubabalo Nyathi, about this.

A lot of people have been left in a desperate situation and what then happens is if you are unable to service your debt, your credit record goes bad, and when you start to look for a job some industries actually look at the credit report as criteria to employ people. Nolubabalo Nyathi, Founder - Debt Emancipation Movement

It is really really getting worse and a lot of the time is because consumers don't know what to actually do and where to go in this kind of situation. Nolubabalo Nyathi, Founder - Debt Emancipation Movement

When you meet your obligations on time each and every single time, you then give a good impression to the credit provider. Sometimes what people do is that when they hit a slump, they want to disappear and not communicate whereas the credit provider is open to actually have that conversation with you to say how do we work with this? Nolubabalo Nyathi, Founder - Debt Emancipation Movement

