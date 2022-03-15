'Moderna not partnering with others will delay the African Hub from operating'





The announcement by Moderna that it will continue to make the mRNA vaccines on its own is a big blow to the African Hub.

Professor of technology management at the University of Pretoria, David Richard Walwyn, says the partnership between Moderna and the African Hub would have benefited the continent but the latest announcement is detrimental to the progress of the hub.

It's a lot of money that is going to be invested in the country in vaccine manufacturing on the continent and we should applaud that. David Richard Walwyn, Professor of technology management - University of Pretoria

It's an in-house deal, Moderna isn't partnering with anyone, it's setting up its own facility and it retains control in that way of its intellectual property. David Richard Walwyn, Professor of technology management - University of Pretoria

All of this is around politics in a way, certainly, the court will have a role as they did in the antiretroviral story from the 2000s. David Richard Walwyn, Professor of technology management - University of Pretoria

