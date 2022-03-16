'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'





Members of Parliament were on Tuesday debating South Africa's response to the war in Ukraine.

Fighting in that country continues with consequences of the war very high as casualty figures are rising.

So far many people have died including children with over two million citizens have fled the country.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev says the conflict will be resolved as it will not go on forever.

A week before Russia invaded Ukraine, Arefiev told Manyathela that the country would not invade Ukraine, even though it did.

This is a special military operation with certain objectives as the Kiev regime has continued killing its own citizens including Russian citizens in the region. Russia had to intervene as this was the last resort. Alexander Arefiev, Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation: