'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng Health to try keep temporary nurses - MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi Gauteng Health MEC says the department has approached the National Health Department to assist in keeping those nurses. 16 March 2022 8:27 AM
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand' Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension. 15 March 2022 7:35 PM
DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact Bruce Whitfield interviews the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about predicted fuel price hikes and the DMRE proposals. 15 March 2022 6:54 PM
View all Local
ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has als... 14 March 2022 11:52 AM
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections' SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national electi... 11 March 2022 7:38 AM
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions' News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show 10 March 2022 7:23 PM
View all Politics
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
View all Business
To befriend your boss or not? 'Friendship makes it difficult to enforce rules' Executive and business coach Shams Essack talks about the importance of having boundaries in the workplace. 15 March 2022 12:05 PM
WATCH: 79-years-old lady buying the latest Golf GTI goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2022 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2022 8:48 AM
WATCH: Beautiful moment as kids rush to greet man with Alzheimers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2022 8:39 AM
How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak a while... 11 March 2022 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
View all Africa
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'

16 March 2022 7:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
War

Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war.

Members of Parliament were on Tuesday debating South Africa's response to the war in Ukraine.

Fighting in that country continues with consequences of the war very high as casualty figures are rising.

So far many people have died including children with over two million citizens have fled the country.

RELATED: South Africa is going to be hit hard by Russia-Ukraine war - Political economist

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev says the conflict will be resolved as it will not go on forever.

A week before Russia invaded Ukraine, Arefiev told Manyathela that the country would not invade Ukraine, even though it did.

This is a special military operation with certain objectives as the Kiev regime has continued killing its own citizens including Russian citizens in the region. Russia had to intervene as this was the last resort.

Alexander Arefiev, Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation:




16 March 2022 7:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
War

More from World

WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents

14 March 2022 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele

10 March 2022 3:00 PM

Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

8 March 2022 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'

7 March 2022 4:20 PM

Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine

5 March 2022 1:16 PM

Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine

4 March 2022 8:51 AM

South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority'

3 March 2022 7:54 AM

EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'

2 March 2022 8:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered'

1 March 2022 10:42 AM

Chairperson of the African National Congress subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says there are two sides and people should go back to where the war started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'

World

Gauteng Health to try keep temporary nurses - MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi

Local

'Moderna not partnering with others will delay the African Hub from operating'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ex-CoJ MMC questions why DA didn't oppose permanent employment of 130 workers

16 March 2022 8:21 AM

Facing calls for exit, Comair CEO pleads with workers to help get flights in air

16 March 2022 7:28 AM

SA must insist on urgent dialogue between Ukraine, Russia to end war - Mbeki

16 March 2022 7:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA