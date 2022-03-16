'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'
Members of Parliament were on Tuesday debating South Africa's response to the war in Ukraine.
Fighting in that country continues with consequences of the war very high as casualty figures are rising.
So far many people have died including children with over two million citizens have fled the country.
RELATED: South Africa is going to be hit hard by Russia-Ukraine war - Political economist
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev says the conflict will be resolved as it will not go on forever.
A week before Russia invaded Ukraine, Arefiev told Manyathela that the country would not invade Ukraine, even though it did.
This is a special military operation with certain objectives as the Kiev regime has continued killing its own citizens including Russian citizens in the region. Russia had to intervene as this was the last resort.Alexander Arefiev, Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26410706_perevalne-ukraine-march-5-russian-soldiers-marching-on-march-5-2014-in-perevalne-crimea-ukraine-on-f.html?vti=nkb0wikuajf346ys5i-1-53
More from World
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.Read More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'
Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.Read More
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine
Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine.Read More
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine
South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee.Read More
'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority'
EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More