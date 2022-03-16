Gauteng Health to try to keep temporary nurses - MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi

Today at 12:56 Competition Commission appeals to other airlines to aide those by the grounding of British Airways and Kulula.com. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission

Today at 13:40 Discover your life purpose and live longer Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Nyaniso Gasa - Trainer, facilitator and a life purpose coach

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Writing Your Own Story Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Webster Tsenase - Founder of TW Publishers, high-performance strategist, consultant

Today at 15:16 EWN: Foreign nationals approach high court to seek reprieve from Dudula Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 15:20 SIU finds two software license and support agreement contracts between SAP and the Department of Water and Sanitation were constitutionally invalid. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : review our favourite personal finance books/podcasts/blogs as we build our Intellectual Wellness to help us make better money decisions Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:20 Modern border management in the current and post Covid environment Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 18:13 Growthpoint's interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties

Today at 18:15 [PITCHED] Fed's interest rate meeting The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Looks at how the Malaysian strategic development company, IMDB was looted The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

