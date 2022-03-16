Gauteng Health to try to keep temporary nurses - MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi
The Gauteng Department of Health has chosen not to renew 8,000 temporary nursing posts.
These were posts that were created at the peak of the coronavirus peak pandemic, this decision has led to a protest by the nurses who are against this decision.
Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union general-secretary Lerato Mthunzi says the decision affects all contractual workers that started working during the pandemic.
It is inclusive of doctors, nurses and support staff. We went into the pandamic in a back foot, and the positions were not there to assist with the shortages we were complaining about. They were there to augment the already over stretched system. It doesn't make sense to get rid of these employees when we are barely out of the pandemic.Lerato Mthunzi, General-secretary - Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, however, says the department will try keep all those employees even though its budget was cut in half.
We have approached the national department to assist us in keeping these nurses.Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC - Gauteng Health
