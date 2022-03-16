WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:56
Competition Commission appeals to other airlines to aide those by the grounding of British Airways and Kulula.com.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission
Today at 13:40
Discover your life purpose and live longer
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nyaniso Gasa - Trainer, facilitator and a life purpose coach
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Writing Your Own Story
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Webster Tsenase - Founder of TW Publishers, high-performance strategist, consultant
Today at 15:16
EWN: Foreign nationals approach high court to seek reprieve from Dudula
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
SIU finds two software license and support agreement contracts between SAP and the Department of Water and Sanitation were constitutionally invalid.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : review our favourite personal finance books/podcasts/blogs as we build our Intellectual Wellness to help us make better money decisions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Modern border management in the current and post Covid environment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:13
Growthpoint's interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 18:15
[PITCHED] Fed's interest rate meeting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Looks at how the Malaysian strategic development company, IMDB was looted
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Keet van Zyl - Partner, co-founder at Knife Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices o... 16 March 2022 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health to try to keep temporary nurses - MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi Gauteng Health MEC says the department has approached the National Health Department to assist in keeping those nurses. 16 March 2022 12:13 PM
Following the money takes a lot of time and delays court processes - NPA State security agencies explain what progress is being made in fighting corruption in South Africa. 16 March 2022 12:12 PM
View all Local
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has als... 14 March 2022 11:52 AM
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections' SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national electi... 11 March 2022 7:38 AM
View all Politics
Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices o... 16 March 2022 12:56 PM
Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches The union has given Zwlinzima Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precauti... 16 March 2022 10:14 AM
McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments Business Insider South Africa reports - the company has said it's found "The source of the material - confirming it to be small fr... 16 March 2022 9:57 AM
View all Business
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand' Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension. 15 March 2022 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2022 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
View all Africa
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking

16 March 2022 9:05 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral

Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking

A mother has given reasons why she allows her children to swear citing swearing is part of life.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




16 March 2022 9:05 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking

16 March 2022 9:06 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral

15 March 2022 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Beautiful moment as kids rush to greet man with Alzheimers goes viral

15 March 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How a heartbreak drove Rehsa to express his feelings in a song

11 March 2022 3:04 PM

The R&B artist told Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that he recorded the song 'Gone' after he experienced a heartbreak a while ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man uses Russian Ukraine conflict as excuse not to get speeding ticket

9 March 2022 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Car guard looking away as car is being broken into goes viral

9 March 2022 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Ukrainian couple getting married at Kyiv military checkpoint goes viral

8 March 2022 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Two undertakers suspended for a prank gone wrong

8 March 2022 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral

7 March 2022 8:58 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky

4 March 2022 2:52 PM

The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has put together an album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EWN Highlights

Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA

16 March 2022 12:56 PM

Russia says Ukraine 'neutrality' key at conflict talks

16 March 2022 12:26 PM

CoJ employees fighting for jobs unsure of employment status

16 March 2022 12:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA