McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments
CAPE TOWN - McCain South Africa is recalling some of its frozen green beans and Spar-branded French stir-fry mix.
It fears that glass fragments could be found in some bags.
The company in a statement said that it had "ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that has affected a limited batch of products only".
The recall is a voluntary, national one.
Affected products have already been pulled from retailers' freezers, the company said on Tuesday.
The beans and stir-fry mix were all produced between July and October 2021.
McCain Foods South Africa is currently in the process of conducting a voluntary public product recall, which may affect some customers.— McCain South Africa (@McCainSA) March 15, 2022
For full statement please click link below..https://t.co/NHGg0le3Sp pic.twitter.com/cGnOlHitsr
This article first appeared on EWN : McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments
Source : McCain SA
