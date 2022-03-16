Following the money takes a lot of time and delays court processes - NPA
Many citizens have raised their voices on the slow progress in the prosecution of high-profile cases.
With the release of the state capture report many and waiting to see if criminal cases will be brought against those implicated.
Aubrey Masango speaks to Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about which processes are followed in investigating crimes.
Our mandate is to investigate, we don't employ anyone who arrests anybody. All we have is investigators and more of our investigations are procurements related.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
As far as the allegation around people that are untouchable, as far as the SIU is concerned we don't have such things. We do not people, we investigate processes and find people and deal with people once we find them in the processes that went wrong.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
Head for serious corruption investigation at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Kubandran Moodley says politicians only have an oversight on the Hawks.
Politicians cannot and do not get involved in our operational cases.Major General Kubandran Moodley, Head for serious corruption investigation - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation
National Prosecuting Authority head of communications Bulelwa Makeke says citizens need to know how the justice system works.
Corruption cases especially high-level corruption cases are generally quite complex to deal with so the slowness starts with the investigation process. The matter comes to the NPA to take to court after it has been thoroughly investigated by the Hawks.Bulelwa Makeke, Head of Communication - National Prosecuting Authority
Once these matters get to court there are further complexities. There will be delay after delay because people can do that. People who are accused can use every avenue to delay the matter.Bulelwa Makeke, Head of Communication - National Prosecuting Authority
Following the money is one of the key things that take a lot of time. The state's forensic capacity is not where it's supposed to be.Bulelwa Makeke, Head of Communication - National Prosecuting Authority
Listen to the full interview below:
