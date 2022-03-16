



JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has served its general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi with a letter of intention to place him on precautionary suspension.

Vavi has until Thursday to give reasons why he should not be suspended pending an investigation into various alleged transgressions, including breach of the union’s administration and finance policy.

Vavi confirmed that he was aware of the letter and was currently formulating a response.

In the letter, seen by Eyewitness News, Saftu’s president, Mac Chavalala, said at a meeting with the union’s national office bearers on Tuesday that they had noted with great concern a number of transgressions on the part of Vavi which are tantamount to acts of misconduct and misbehaviour.

Chavalala said that these warranted an investigation and possible disciplinary action.

The union is giving Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

The letter states that the probe will be into, among others, alleged violations of Saftu’s constitution and undermining constitutional and structural decisions and resolutions.

Vavi said that he would only speak publically on the matter once he had submitted his response.

This article first appeared on EWN : Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches