Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA
CAPE TOWN - With steep increases in fuel and electricity prices already in play, South African consumers may have to dig even deeper into their pockets.
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too.
The prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.
Agri SA chief economist Kulani Siweya explains: "South Africa is a net importer of wheat in particular and if we consider Russia and Ukraine, these countries are significant players when it comes to global wheat exports, accounting for about a quarter of the wheat exports that we see globally. In South Africa, we import 30% of our wheat from these particular countries."
The ongoing war also threatens fuel costs, with further increases expected.
"We do not know how far this thing is going to play out, the environment is still very much volatile, this is why Agri SA has called for certain interventions from the government, for example, the suspension of fuel levies - Russia is one of the leading producers of oil of which we buy too in order for us to create or make our own petrol. Now with that kind of supply shock, it will definitely have an impact on the consumer as well as the sectors," Siweya said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
More from Business
Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches
The union has given Zwlinzima Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.Read More
McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments
Business Insider South Africa reports - the company has said it's found "The source of the material - confirming it to be small fragments originating from a light fitting".Read More
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence
Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.Read More
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about predicted fuel price hikes and the DMRE proposals.Read More
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
More from Local
Gauteng Health to try to keep temporary nurses - MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi
Gauteng Health MEC says the department has approached the National Health Department to assist in keeping those nurses.Read More
Following the money takes a lot of time and delays court processes - NPA
State security agencies explain what progress is being made in fighting corruption in South Africa.Read More
Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches
The union has given Zwlinzima Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.Read More
McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments
Business Insider South Africa reports - the company has said it's found "The source of the material - confirming it to be small fragments originating from a light fitting".Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about predicted fuel price hikes and the DMRE proposals.Read More
'Moderna not partnering with others will delay the African Hub from operating'
Professor of technology management at the University of Pretoria, David Richard Walwyn, talks about the latest announcement by Moderna on the African Hub.Read More