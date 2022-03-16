



CAPE TOWN - With steep increases in fuel and electricity prices already in play, South African consumers may have to dig even deeper into their pockets.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too.

The prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.

Agri SA chief economist Kulani Siweya explains: "South Africa is a net importer of wheat in particular and if we consider Russia and Ukraine, these countries are significant players when it comes to global wheat exports, accounting for about a quarter of the wheat exports that we see globally. In South Africa, we import 30% of our wheat from these particular countries."

The ongoing war also threatens fuel costs, with further increases expected.

"We do not know how far this thing is going to play out, the environment is still very much volatile, this is why Agri SA has called for certain interventions from the government, for example, the suspension of fuel levies - Russia is one of the leading producers of oil of which we buy too in order for us to create or make our own petrol. Now with that kind of supply shock, it will definitely have an impact on the consumer as well as the sectors," Siweya said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA