Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests
The Standard Bank Group's announced it is setting course for a net zero future.
Unveiling its long-awaited climate policy on Wednesday, the Group set out short-, medium-, and long-term targets to reduce its contribution to carbon emissions.
This includes no financing for the construction of new coal-fired power plants or for expanding the generating capacity of existing plants.
It will also not finance the deforestation of natural forests and indigenous trees "except where this will have a positive impact, as in the de-bushing of farming blocks for grazing and cropping".
The Group has pledged to raise R250-R300 billion in sustainable finance by the end of 2026.
The Group has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions from its own operations by 2040 and from its portfolio of financed emissions by 2050, aligned to the Paris Agreement.Standard Bank Group statement
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kenny Fihla, CEO of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank
Our intention is to ramp up our funding of renewable energy and we are setting a target of between R250 billion and R300 billion in the next five years...Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank
We'll also be reducing our exposure to coal over time with a view of getting to zero by 2050... what that entails is we'll restrict funding to new coal mines, to coal-fired power stations...Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank
Any new funding to that sector will be very, very limited and directed only at those initiatives that are aimed at reducing carbon emissions.Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank
Standard Bank's planning had to cover not only coal but also gas and agriculture, Fihla says.
Given that we operate in 20 African countries, we needed to ensure that our policy is appropriate and applicable across all those geographies... It's not a straightforward exercise... We have to make commitments that are realistic and pragmatic but also get us to net zero by 2050.Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/davizro/davizro1602/davizro160200117/54427812-comparison-of-plant-renewable-energy-and-energy-factories-classic-mountain-landscape-clean-and-healt.jpg
