Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Galileo Project
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Seth Shostak - Senior Astronomer, Institute Fellow SETI Institute
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature -
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Anton Venter
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil  Commercial director Morne Botes says the price increases started before the war between Russia and Ukraine because of drought in m... 16 March 2022 5:02 PM
'We didn't know there were graduations - in the morning - at Unisa,' says Nehawu Nehawu Unisa secretary Tshembani Baloyi says the hall was double booked and the university should alert them when there are gradua... 16 March 2022 4:39 PM
View all Local
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has als... 14 March 2022 11:52 AM
View all Politics
WARNING: Don't get duped into debt review with promises of reduced repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
State Capture on a grand scale What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect 16 March 2022 7:15 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand' Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension. 15 March 2022 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2022 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
WARNING: Don't get duped into debt review with promises of reduced repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Climate change
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Standard Bank Group
Deforestation
Paris Agreement
net zero
global warming.
Kenny Fihla
sustainable finance
Standard Bank climate policy

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

The Standard Bank Group's announced it is setting course for a net zero future.

Unveiling its long-awaited climate policy on Wednesday, the Group set out short-, medium-, and long-term targets to reduce its contribution to carbon emissions.

This includes no financing for the construction of new coal-fired power plants or for expanding the generating capacity of existing plants.

© davizro/123rf.com

It will also not finance the deforestation of natural forests and indigenous trees "except where this will have a positive impact, as in the de-bushing of farming blocks for grazing and cropping".

The Group has pledged to raise R250-R300 billion in sustainable finance by the end of 2026.

The Group has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions from its own operations by 2040 and from its portfolio of financed emissions by 2050, aligned to the Paris Agreement.

Standard Bank Group statement

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kenny Fihla, CEO of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank

Our intention is to ramp up our funding of renewable energy and we are setting a target of between R250 billion and R300 billion in the next five years...

Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank

We'll also be reducing our exposure to coal over time with a view of getting to zero by 2050... what that entails is we'll restrict funding to new coal mines, to coal-fired power stations...

Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank

Any new funding to that sector will be very, very limited and directed only at those initiatives that are aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank

Standard Bank's planning had to cover not only coal but also gas and agriculture, Fihla says.

Given that we operate in 20 African countries, we needed to ensure that our policy is appropriate and applicable across all those geographies... It's not a straightforward exercise... We have to make commitments that are realistic and pragmatic but also get us to net zero by 2050.

Kenny Fihla, CEO: Corporate and Investment Banking - Standard Bank

For more detail, listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests




16 March 2022 7:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Climate change
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Standard Bank Group
Deforestation
Paris Agreement
net zero
global warming.
Kenny Fihla
sustainable finance
Standard Bank climate policy

More from Business

WARNING: Don't get duped into debt review with promises of reduced repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA

16 March 2022 12:56 PM

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches

16 March 2022 10:14 AM

The union has given Zwlinzima Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments

16 March 2022 9:57 AM

Business Insider South Africa reports - the company has said it's found "The source of the material - confirming it to be small fragments originating from a light fitting".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence

16 March 2022 7:58 AM

Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi

14 March 2022 11:52 AM

African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has also done terrible things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'

11 March 2022 7:38 AM

SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'

10 March 2022 7:23 PM

News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu

4 March 2022 1:06 PM

Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions

3 March 2022 8:20 PM

Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report

2 March 2022 9:48 AM

The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa dodges state capture bullet as report makes no findings against him

2 March 2022 9:30 AM

The commission was empowered to look into allegations of state capture and widespread corruption in the public sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it

2 March 2022 7:20 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence

16 March 2022 7:58 AM

Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?

14 March 2022 5:02 PM

After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine

9 March 2022 9:41 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer

1 March 2022 8:14 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding

22 February 2022 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio'

19 February 2022 8:45 AM

The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?

21 January 2022 6:15 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'

19 January 2022 7:38 PM

The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner

13 January 2022 6:57 PM

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?

11 January 2022 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil 

Local

'We didn't know there were graduations - in the morning - at Unisa,' says Nehawu

Local

Mkhwebane's impeachment process in Parliament should be public - Legal analyst

Local

EWN Highlights

Unisa meets with Nehawu after disgruntled workers disrupt graduation ceremony

16 March 2022 8:40 PM

Health dept publishes proposed COVID regulations for public comment

16 March 2022 8:16 PM

Russia blocks access to BBC, vows more media retaliation

16 March 2022 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA