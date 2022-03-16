From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil 

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Ed Sheeran copyright trial: how the laws decided what is inspiration and what is imitation.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Owen Dean, Lawyer
Today at 17:20
Modern border management in the current and post Covid environment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Masiapato, Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner
Today at 18:13
Growthpoint's interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 18:15
All eyes are glued on the Fed's pending decision on interest rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
The Standard Bank Group ditches coal to bet on renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kenny Fihla - Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank
Today at 18:48
How social media advertising has helped SA’s estate agents, whose industry was battered by Covid-19 get clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gil Sperling - co-founder and co-CEO of Flow
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Looks at how the Malaysian strategic development company, IMDB was looted
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja: Companies are duping people to go under debt review by claiming it reduces their monthly instalments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Keet van Zyl - Partner, co-founder at Knife Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil  Commercial director Morne Botes says the price increases started before the war between Russia and Ukraine because of drought in m... 16 March 2022 5:02 PM
'We didn't know there were graduations - in the morning - at Unisa,' says Nehawu Nehawu Unisa secretary Tshembani Baloyi says the hall was double booked and the university should alert them when there are gradua... 16 March 2022 4:39 PM
Mkhwebane's impeachment process in Parliament should be public - Legal analyst Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala reflects on the resumption of proceedings on whether to get rid of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkh... 16 March 2022 1:44 PM
View all Local
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has als... 14 March 2022 11:52 AM
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections' SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national electi... 11 March 2022 7:38 AM
View all Politics
Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices o... 16 March 2022 12:56 PM
Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches The union has given Zwlinzima Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precauti... 16 March 2022 10:14 AM
McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments Business Insider South Africa reports - the company has said it's found "The source of the material - confirming it to be small fr... 16 March 2022 9:57 AM
View all Business
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand' Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension. 15 March 2022 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up at induction ceremony to the World Golf Hall of Fame Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2022 9:15 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
VIDEO: Disturbing scene as woman getting slapped by man goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2022 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
View all Africa
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil 

16 March 2022 5:02 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Oil prices
cooking oil
soya oil

Commercial director Morne Botes says the price increases started before the war between Russia and Ukraine because of drought in most countries.

South Africans might find themselves paying more for edible oil.

The country relies on South America for vegetable oil and fats and the drought in Europe and America has imparted on the price of oil.

Speaking to John Perlman, Southern Oil commercial director Morne Botes says the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will not help the increasing prices.

We don't produce enough stock locally and the stock that we produce is about 55% is imported if go look at the full edible oil and fat complex.

Morne Botes, Commercial director - Southern Oil 

If we look at the edible oil side, it is important to see it in the run-up to the war. Last year there was already a drought in North and South America which affected the crops on soya so the soya oil prices were steadily increasing.

Morne Botes, Commercial director - Southern Oil 

The pricing should be seen quickly in the market. We will start seeing it filtering from the end of the month. It will be anything from 10% to 20% if you go look at normal cooking oil on the shelf.

Morne Botes, Commercial director - Southern Oil 

Listen to the full interview below:




16 March 2022 5:02 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Oil prices
cooking oil
soya oil

More from Local

'We didn't know there were graduations - in the morning - at Unisa,' says Nehawu

16 March 2022 4:39 PM

Nehawu Unisa secretary Tshembani Baloyi says the hall was double booked and the university should alert them when there are graduations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane's impeachment process in Parliament should be public - Legal analyst

16 March 2022 1:44 PM

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala reflects on the resumption of proceedings on whether to get rid of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA

16 March 2022 12:56 PM

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Health to try to keep temporary nurses - MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi

16 March 2022 12:13 PM

Gauteng Health MEC says the department has approached the National Health Department to assist in keeping those nurses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Following the money takes a lot of time and delays court processes - NPA

16 March 2022 12:12 PM

State security agencies explain what progress is being made in fighting corruption in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu seeks to suspend Vavi over alleged administrative, finance policy breaches

16 March 2022 10:14 AM

The union has given Zwlinzima Vavi until the close of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McCain SA recalls frozen beans, Spar-branded stir-fry mix over glass fragments

16 March 2022 9:57 AM

Business Insider South Africa reports - the company has said it's found "The source of the material - confirming it to be small fragments originating from a light fitting".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'

15 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil 

Local

'We didn't know there were graduations - in the morning - at Unisa,' says Nehawu

Local

Mkhwebane's impeachment process in Parliament should be public - Legal analyst

Local

EWN Highlights

Zelensky invokes 9/11 in address to US Congress on 'terror' in Ukraine

16 March 2022 3:40 PM

'Abuse of power' - Holomisa joins AfriForum’s court bid to end state of disaster

16 March 2022 3:35 PM

Premier Winde visits gang-ridden Manenberg following SAPS presence beef up

16 March 2022 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA