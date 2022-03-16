From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil
South Africans might find themselves paying more for edible oil.
The country relies on South America for vegetable oil and fats and the drought in Europe and America has imparted on the price of oil.
Speaking to John Perlman, Southern Oil commercial director Morne Botes says the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will not help the increasing prices.
We don't produce enough stock locally and the stock that we produce is about 55% is imported if go look at the full edible oil and fat complex.Morne Botes, Commercial director - Southern Oil
If we look at the edible oil side, it is important to see it in the run-up to the war. Last year there was already a drought in North and South America which affected the crops on soya so the soya oil prices were steadily increasing.Morne Botes, Commercial director - Southern Oil
The pricing should be seen quickly in the market. We will start seeing it filtering from the end of the month. It will be anything from 10% to 20% if you go look at normal cooking oil on the shelf.Morne Botes, Commercial director - Southern Oil
