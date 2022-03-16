From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil 

[ANALYSIS] Ed Sheeran copyright trial: how the laws decided what is inspiration and what is imitation.

Modern border management in the current and post Covid environment

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

All eyes are glued on the Fed's pending decision on interest rate

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Kenny Fihla - Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank

The Standard Bank Group ditches coal to bet on renewable energy

Today at 18:48

How social media advertising has helped SA’s estate agents, whose industry was battered by Covid-19 get clients

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gil Sperling - co-founder and co-CEO of Flow

