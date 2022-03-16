Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Bruce Whitfield says he cannot actually believe there are companies that spin you a yarn convincing you that going into debt review will be good for you, while getting you into a situation where you're kept in debt for longer.
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler's worried about people receiving unsolicited calls and being duped into debt counselling without being told exactly what it's all about.
It can turn out to be a very expensive exercise.
Knowler explains that debt review is a legal process under the National Credit Act, and the point is that it requires you to be over-indebted in the first place.
I've had two of these calls myself, and they go for the opening line: Would you like your instalment repayments reduced by 50-60%?Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
When I asked why my credit providers would agree to that I was told 'Oh, our programme does it!'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
If you agree to debt counselling without knowing the implications, perhaps the word not even being brought up... to get out of it you would have to pay the debt counsellor around R8,000 because the first payment goes to the counsellor.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler relates the story of Omesh who got caught in this trap during an unsolicited call while he was driving.
You can't get any credit while under debt review and the debt counsellor takes control of your account, so your debit orders stop coming off.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Omesh was given the spiel she describes and he insists he wasn't told anything about debt review, or the implications thereof.
When he got home he told his wife that he'd given his account details as requested during the call.
When she expressed misgivings Omesh phoned his bank with an instruction to stop any related applications, but it was too late.
His loans and credit card repayment debit orders did not go off his account that month, and when he made enquiries, he was told those accounts were now with Alpha Debt Management.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
If someone phones you out of the blue (especially if you're driving) and starts asking for information about your finances, SAY NOTHING! she warns.
Listen to Knowler provide the details of Omesh's experience and the response from the National Credit Regulator:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadymvdrobot/vadymvdrobot2005/vadymvdrobot200501474/146689081-image-of-displeased-brunette-african-american-woman-with-curly-hair-expressing-outrage-while-talking.jpg
