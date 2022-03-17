Streaming issues? Report here
Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

17 March 2022 11:39 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Comair
Sacca
Kulula and British Airways
Khulula

The regulator's spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says they are satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) has lifted its suspension of Comair’s operating licence.

Because of safety risks, that had the potential of putting the lives of crew members and passengers in danger, the regulator grounded Comair on Sunday.

RELATED: We were not satisfied with how Comair closed incidents - Sacca

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says the regulator is satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.

We can guarantee that we are comfortable that the systems are going to work and that the airline understands exactly what it needs to do.

Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Listen below to the full conversation:




