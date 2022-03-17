Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence





The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) has lifted its suspension of Comair’s operating licence.

Because of safety risks, that had the potential of putting the lives of crew members and passengers in danger, the regulator grounded Comair on Sunday.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast, South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says the regulator is satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.

We can guarantee that we are comfortable that the systems are going to work and that the airline understands exactly what it needs to do. Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority

