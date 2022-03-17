DA wants BBBEE to be scrapped and replaced with social impact scoring
The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday announced that it will be presenting a private members bill to amend the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act.
The party believes race based policies have failed to address the country's socio-economic challenges, the party wants companies to be judged based on their contribution to society.
Clement Manyathela chats to Democratic Alliance head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya and Black Business Council president Elias Monaga to give more insight on the matter.
The main intention is that we want to see truly broad based empowerment which has not so far been the case. So in order to do that we propose scrapping BBBEE and ammending the portion of the PPPFA and replace that with a social impact scoring.Gwen Ngwenya, Head of policy - Democratic Alliance
Monaga says the majority of the people in South Africa have been maginalised because of the structure of the economy.
Listen below to the full conversation:
