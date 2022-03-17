Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note





Former Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the provincial legislature Mbali Ntuli says she is not going to be joining any political party.

Ntuli called it quits from the DA on Thursday after being with the party for 15 years.

Speaking to Aubrey Masango, Ntuli says she has done enough for the party.

I have resigned because I think I have done enough for the Democratic Alliance and I'm ready to take my energies and potential to be able to work on communities and to be able to find another direction on how I can contribute to the country. Mbali Ntuli, Former member - DA

I don't leave on a bitter note, I leave knowing that I have done my best and my part for the part and the country. Mbali Ntuli, Former member - DA

Ntuli says the party has some introspection to do as many black leaders who have left the party have raised issues around black leaders.

For me personally, it has always been about the ostracisation of members who have differing views more than it has been about race. Mbali Ntuli, Former member - DA

There is no political party for me currently in the country that I see as being one that is innovative enough and has the solutions to really change the country. Mbali Ntuli, Former member - DA

