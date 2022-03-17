Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin





Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says Cabinet ministers have been asked to hand over their passports and this marks the first steps in the much touted lifestyle audits that were promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019.

The national executive and public servants have been put on notice that if their lifestyles do not match their salaries, they will face a full audit of their income, expenditure as well as assets.

Mandy Wiener chats to Ormajee, who says it seems as though the ministers were approached in January to hand in their passports.

More significant, is that more public servants have been asked to hand over their documents for a review and this is the first stage for auditing purposes for all public servants. Hajra Ormajee , Political editor - Business Day

Listen below to the full conversation: