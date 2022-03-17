Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit





Eskom's Koeberg Power Station. Picture: Eskom

It's emerged that the only remaining operating unit at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station almost had to be shut down during the last round of load shedding.

A person who appears to be a technician accidentally cut a valve on Unit 1, instead of the same valve on Unit 2.

Unit 2 is the reactor already shut down for scheduled maintenance.

The incident was analysed in a report published in the internal Koeberg newsletter "Shutdown Times".

1/ Warning bells at Koeberg should be sounding. The full text from this newsletter piece follows: pic.twitter.com/LGBZkS90mE — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) March 17, 2022

Earlier this month, Eskom announced it was delaying some of the life-extending maintenance at Koeberg.

What it did not explain was the cause of repeated delays, writes Sasha Planting in Daily Maverick.

"These included one contractor walking off-site, and French partner Framatome, which is building the six steam generators that will replace the old ones, complaining about safety issues on site."

Bruce Whitfield gets reaction from energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence

We only know what we can read in a somewhat obscure publication called the Shutdown Times. Funnily enough, I did a bit of digging... and found out that this is in fact an official Eskom publication that is published daily during the shutdown of nuclear reactors at Koeberg. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

I'm not sure what cutting a valve means... but instead of cutting the valve on the generation unit that was shut down, they cut the valve on the generation unit that was still operating!... And this apparently almost precipitated a shutdown of the operating unit at Koeberg... and is described in this newsletter as a very serious incident. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The "Shutdown Times" says the error was eventually identified and classified as "significant".

"... because it had the potential to amongst other risks, drain the accumulator of the Safety Injection System tank 1 RIS 002 BA... It could have had devastating consequences."

Koeberg ordered a work stoppage to contain the situation.

It nearly shut down the whole plant because half the plant is shut down... The other half could have been shut down as a result of this incident which could have taken 1,800MW in total off the grid at a time when we had load shedding. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

To add to this, it was the second such incident during that particular power outage according to the newsletter.

What also alarms Yelland is that this piece of information comes out via the media, instead of Eskom keeping the public informed.

