Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
It's emerged that the only remaining operating unit at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station almost had to be shut down during the last round of load shedding.
A person who appears to be a technician accidentally cut a valve on Unit 1, instead of the same valve on Unit 2.
Unit 2 is the reactor already shut down for scheduled maintenance.
The incident was analysed in a report published in the internal Koeberg newsletter "Shutdown Times".
1/ Warning bells at Koeberg should be sounding. The full text from this newsletter piece follows: pic.twitter.com/LGBZkS90mE— Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) March 17, 2022
Earlier this month, Eskom announced it was delaying some of the life-extending maintenance at Koeberg.
RELATED: ‘Eskom doubles Koeberg shutdown period – posing massive loadshedding risk’
What it did not explain was the cause of repeated delays, writes Sasha Planting in Daily Maverick.
"These included one contractor walking off-site, and French partner Framatome, which is building the six steam generators that will replace the old ones, complaining about safety issues on site."
Bruce Whitfield gets reaction from energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence
We only know what we can read in a somewhat obscure publication called the Shutdown Times. Funnily enough, I did a bit of digging... and found out that this is in fact an official Eskom publication that is published daily during the shutdown of nuclear reactors at Koeberg.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
I'm not sure what cutting a valve means... but instead of cutting the valve on the generation unit that was shut down, they cut the valve on the generation unit that was still operating!... And this apparently almost precipitated a shutdown of the operating unit at Koeberg... and is described in this newsletter as a very serious incident.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The "Shutdown Times" says the error was eventually identified and classified as "significant".
"... because it had the potential to amongst other risks, drain the accumulator of the Safety Injection System tank 1 RIS 002 BA... It could have had devastating consequences."
Koeberg ordered a work stoppage to contain the situation.
It nearly shut down the whole plant because half the plant is shut down... The other half could have been shut down as a result of this incident which could have taken 1,800MW in total off the grid at a time when we had load shedding.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
To add to this, it was the second such incident during that particular power outage according to the newsletter.
What also alarms Yelland is that this piece of information comes out via the media, instead of Eskom keeping the public informed.
Listen to the energy expert's response in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Source : Eskom
More from Business
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)Read More
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.Read More
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
State Capture on a grand scale
What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expectRead More
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.Read More
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.Read More
Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.Read More
More from Local
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.Read More
'Best measure to control locust outbreak is to have people on the ground'
Professor of the school of animal, plant, and environmental sciences at Wits University Frances Duncan says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.Read More
Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin
Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says this will be the first stage for auditing purposes for all public servants.Read More
Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence
The regulator's spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says they are satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.Read More
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns
During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.Read More
DA wants BBBEE to be scrapped and replaced with social impact scoring
Democratic Alliance head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya and Black Business Council president Elias Monaga weigh in on the matter.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil
Commercial director Morne Botes says the price increases started before the war between Russia and Ukraine because of drought in most countries.Read More
More from Opinion
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More