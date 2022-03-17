Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
The Solidarity Fund launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is shutting down in September 2022.
The public benefit organisation was created in March 2020 by businesses and other organisations, seeded by a R150 million donation from the State.
The Fund said in a statement that it has fulfilled its mandate which was for an urgent and interim intervention to support government’s response to the crisis.
All funds are fully allocated and no further fundraising will take place as the Solidarity Fund starts wrapping up operations.
Within the Fund there exists a wealth of learning and experience... its business entity will continue to exist in a state of dormancy, with the expectation that it can remobilise rapidly and effectively should another overwhelming national crisis happen again. This will be the Fund’s legacy.Solidarity Fund statement
The organisation says as at 16 March, it had received just under R3,8 billion in Covid relief funding and disbursed just under R3,3 billion.
Bruce Whitfield interviews deputy chair Adrian Enthoven, who says it's important to remember that the Fund was set up as a crisis intervention.
As we were going into Covid the idea was to set up an independently-managed institution with the highest levels of governance that would unite the country in the fight against Covid-19...Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund
... that would mobilise funds; direct them to the most critically urgent needs in the health system, in the humanitarian response and in the communication and behaviour change drive...Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund
When it was set up we mobilised an army of volunteers... Over 100 companies have provided pro bono services...Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund
Now we're coming to the end of the funds available, but also I think we're coming to the end of the crisis phase of Covid... We're now in a new phase of living with Covid and we feel that our work has been done... I think it's right - we were set up for a particular purpose; we feel that we've fulfilled that purpose and it's now time to wind down the Fund.Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund
Listen to Enthoven discuss the Solidarity Fund's contribution to the country's fight against Covid:
