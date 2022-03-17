Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
View all Business
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results

17 March 2022 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
Icasa
The Money Show
Vodacom
Cell C
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
Bruce Whitfield
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
spectrum
data cost
Spectrum auction
Rain Networks

Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.
© kstudija/123rf.com

The communications regulator has announced the conclusion of the long-awaited auction of spectrum in South Africa.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said the sale raised R14.4 billion, which goes into the national fiscus.

Out of the six bidders, Vodacom and MTN were the biggest spenders at the auction.

RELATED: Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'

They each paid more than R5 billion for access to bands that will allow them to deploy 5G services says Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor of TechCentral. (Read more here)

Are the two mobile networks going to cough up right now though, with Telkom's legal challenge due to be heard in the Pretoria High Court in April?

RELATED: Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

Telkom has argued that the way the spectrum auction is designed is not going to deal with what it terms the 'duopoly' of MTN and Vodacom.

Telkom hasn't reacted yet to the outcome of the spectrum auction, but they were participants. In fact they spent a total of R2.2 billion securing spectrum, including in the low-band spectrum – below 1GHz.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

It's the first time Telkom's had access to those bands... but they're still being occupied by television broadcasters - which is one of the arguments it's putting forward in the courts, saying you can't license the spectrum yet because we can't use it...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

As far as I know Telkom's going to go ahead with its court case in April and if it is successful, depending what the High Court says in its judgment, the auction results could be thrown out.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

What does this mean for Vodacom and MTN's huge commitment at Thursday's auction?

McLeod says they will be able to pay and get access to the spectrum pretty quickly, despite the looming court case.

The question is, do they want to commit billions of rand in investment until they have certainty about whether they'll be able to use the spectrum going forward?

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

McLeod says the R14.4 billion raised at the spectrum auction is almost double the amount that was expected, which was around R8 billion.

Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results




17 March 2022 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
Icasa
The Money Show
Vodacom
Cell C
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
Bruce Whitfield
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
spectrum
data cost
Spectrum auction
Rain Networks

More from Business

Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?

17 March 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank

17 March 2022 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

17 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA

16 March 2022 12:56 PM

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

17 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Best measure to control locust outbreak is to have people on the ground'

17 March 2022 5:01 PM

Professor of the school of animal, plant, and environmental sciences at Wits University Frances Duncan says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

17 March 2022 1:33 PM

Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says this will be the first stage for auditing purposes for all public servants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

17 March 2022 11:39 AM

The regulator's spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says they are satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns

17 March 2022 9:01 AM

During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA wants BBBEE to be scrapped and replaced with social impact scoring

17 March 2022 8:14 AM

Democratic Alliance head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya and Black Business Council president Elias Monaga weigh in on the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil 

16 March 2022 5:02 PM

Commercial director Morne Botes says the price increases started before the war between Russia and Ukraine because of drought in most countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We didn't know there were graduations - in the morning - at Unisa,' says Nehawu

16 March 2022 4:39 PM

Nehawu Unisa secretary Tshembani Baloyi says the hall was double booked and the university should alert them when there are graduations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

Local

EWN Highlights

‘Why must I answer your wild allegations?’ Vavi rejects Saftu’s suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to wrap up operations by September

17 March 2022 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA