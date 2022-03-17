Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results





The communications regulator has announced the conclusion of the long-awaited auction of spectrum in South Africa.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said the sale raised R14.4 billion, which goes into the national fiscus.

Out of the six bidders, Vodacom and MTN were the biggest spenders at the auction.

They each paid more than R5 billion for access to bands that will allow them to deploy 5G services says Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor of TechCentral. (Read more here)

Are the two mobile networks going to cough up right now though, with Telkom's legal challenge due to be heard in the Pretoria High Court in April?

Telkom has argued that the way the spectrum auction is designed is not going to deal with what it terms the 'duopoly' of MTN and Vodacom.

Telkom hasn't reacted yet to the outcome of the spectrum auction, but they were participants. In fact they spent a total of R2.2 billion securing spectrum, including in the low-band spectrum – below 1GHz. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

It's the first time Telkom's had access to those bands... but they're still being occupied by television broadcasters - which is one of the arguments it's putting forward in the courts, saying you can't license the spectrum yet because we can't use it... Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

As far as I know Telkom's going to go ahead with its court case in April and if it is successful, depending what the High Court says in its judgment, the auction results could be thrown out. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

What does this mean for Vodacom and MTN's huge commitment at Thursday's auction?

McLeod says they will be able to pay and get access to the spectrum pretty quickly, despite the looming court case.

The question is, do they want to commit billions of rand in investment until they have certainty about whether they'll be able to use the spectrum going forward? Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

McLeod says the R14.4 billion raised at the spectrum auction is almost double the amount that was expected, which was around R8 billion.

