Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
The communications regulator has announced the conclusion of the long-awaited auction of spectrum in South Africa.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said the sale raised R14.4 billion, which goes into the national fiscus.
Out of the six bidders, Vodacom and MTN were the biggest spenders at the auction.
RELATED: Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
They each paid more than R5 billion for access to bands that will allow them to deploy 5G services says Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor of TechCentral. (Read more here)
Are the two mobile networks going to cough up right now though, with Telkom's legal challenge due to be heard in the Pretoria High Court in April?
RELATED: Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction
Telkom has argued that the way the spectrum auction is designed is not going to deal with what it terms the 'duopoly' of MTN and Vodacom.
Telkom hasn't reacted yet to the outcome of the spectrum auction, but they were participants. In fact they spent a total of R2.2 billion securing spectrum, including in the low-band spectrum – below 1GHz.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
It's the first time Telkom's had access to those bands... but they're still being occupied by television broadcasters - which is one of the arguments it's putting forward in the courts, saying you can't license the spectrum yet because we can't use it...Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
As far as I know Telkom's going to go ahead with its court case in April and if it is successful, depending what the High Court says in its judgment, the auction results could be thrown out.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
What does this mean for Vodacom and MTN's huge commitment at Thursday's auction?
McLeod says they will be able to pay and get access to the spectrum pretty quickly, despite the looming court case.
The question is, do they want to commit billions of rand in investment until they have certainty about whether they'll be able to use the spectrum going forward?Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
McLeod says the R14.4 billion raised at the spectrum auction is almost double the amount that was expected, which was around R8 billion.
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kstudija/kstudija1310/kstudija131000220/22893886-telecommunications-radio-tower-or-mobile-phone-base-station-concept-background-vector.jpg
More from Business
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)Read More
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
State Capture on a grand scale
What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expectRead More
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.Read More
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.Read More
Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.Read More
More from Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
'Best measure to control locust outbreak is to have people on the ground'
Professor of the school of animal, plant, and environmental sciences at Wits University Frances Duncan says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.Read More
Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin
Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says this will be the first stage for auditing purposes for all public servants.Read More
Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence
The regulator's spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says they are satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.Read More
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns
During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.Read More
DA wants BBBEE to be scrapped and replaced with social impact scoring
Democratic Alliance head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya and Black Business Council president Elias Monaga weigh in on the matter.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
From month-end cooking oil prices might increase by 10% to 20% - Southern Oil
Commercial director Morne Botes says the price increases started before the war between Russia and Ukraine because of drought in most countries.Read More