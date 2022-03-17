'Best measure to control locust outbreak is to have people on the ground'





With the current good rains across the country, experts are monitoring a possible locust outbreak.

Speaking to John Perlman, Frances Duncan, professor of school of animal, plant and environmental sciences at Wits University says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.

These swarms that are happening now are a result of swarming that started last year. As more and more locusts emerge so we have more females laying eggs but in pitches and they tend to lay in egg beds and all the hoppers hatch at once so this gives you the swarms. Frances Duncan, Professor of School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences - Wits University

The best preventative measure is to actually have people on the ground observing and seeing when the hoopers emerge because it's much easier to control them at the hopping age than at the flying stage. Frances Duncan, Professor of School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences - Wits University

Listen to the full interview below: