The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Patrice Motsepe-Backed African Rainbow Capital Injects Millions Into TymeBank
Today at 18:50
The mistake made by a technician at the Koeberg power station is explosive, says Chris Yelland
Today at 19:08
How are new hiring rules going to affect businesses?
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: Building a transactable business, vs building a strategically transactable business.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to leave money for your children when you pass away
'Best measure to control locust outbreak is to have people on the ground'

17 March 2022 5:01 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Locusts
Brown Locust Outbreak
locust outbreak

Professor of the school of animal, plant, and environmental sciences at Wits University Frances Duncan says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.

With the current good rains across the country, experts are monitoring a possible locust outbreak.

Speaking to John Perlman, Frances Duncan, professor of school of animal, plant and environmental sciences at Wits University says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.

RELATED: 'This year's locust swarm is large, but nothing new about it', says expert

These swarms that are happening now are a result of swarming that started last year. As more and more locusts emerge so we have more females laying eggs but in pitches and they tend to lay in egg beds and all the hoppers hatch at once so this gives you the swarms.

Frances Duncan, Professor of School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences - Wits University

The best preventative measure is to actually have people on the ground observing and seeing when the hoopers emerge because it's much easier to control them at the hopping age than at the flying stage.

Frances Duncan, Professor of School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences - Wits University

Listen to the full interview below:




