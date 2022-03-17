Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Patrice Motsepe-Backed African Rainbow Capital Injects Millions Into TymeBank
Guests
Johan van Zyl - co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital
Today at 18:50
The mistake made by a technician at the Koeberg power station is explosive, says Chris Yelland
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
Today at 19:08
How are new hiring rules going to affect businesses?
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: Building a transactable business, vs building a strategically transactable business.
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to leave money for your children when you pass away
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

17 March 2022 5:52 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cricket
Bangladesh
South Africa
ball by ball

Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm.

Cricket is back.

South Africa will host Bangladesh in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.

The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.

John Perlman speaks to cricket commentator Simon Gear about a partnership with Primedia to commentate the action on radio.

I have grown up with cricket on the radio and this is an absolute passion of mine. This is absolutely my baby.

Simon Gear, Cricket commentator

Teaming up with Primedia and putting our feed on all of the Primedia platforms is just a dream come true, it's a real completion of a circle for me.

Simon Gear, Cricket commentator

Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm will be broadcasting live commentary on the matches online, so you can look out for that in the coming week.

Listen to the full interview below:




