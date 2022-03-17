Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear
Cricket is back.
South Africa will host Bangladesh in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.
The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.
John Perlman speaks to cricket commentator Simon Gear about a partnership with Primedia to commentate the action on radio.
I have grown up with cricket on the radio and this is an absolute passion of mine. This is absolutely my baby.Simon Gear, Cricket commentator
Teaming up with Primedia and putting our feed on all of the Primedia platforms is just a dream come true, it's a real completion of a circle for me.Simon Gear, Cricket commentator
Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm will be broadcasting live commentary on the matches online, so you can look out for that in the coming week.
Listen to the full interview below:
