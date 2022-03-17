Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?
The public has the chance until 28 May to comment on the draft National Labour Migration Policy and Employment Services Amendment Bill.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the bill provides "a policy framework and the legal basis to regulate the extent to which employers can employ foreign nationals in their establishments while protecting the rights of migrants".
[Watch] DDG Public Employment Services, Sam Morotoba explaining the consultation process for the Labour Migration Policy. #NationalLabourMigrationPolicy— Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) March 17, 2022
Please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more informative videos https://t.co/IKcm69tWDl pic.twitter.com/rvDVfbnnik
To put some fairly big blanket bans on foreign workers in an economy is dangerous, comments Bruce Whitfield.
He gets reaction from Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director of executive search firm Amrop Woodburn Mann.
I'm glad that you talked about the economic performance linked to skills, because that's exactly the issue.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
We all know, and studies have been done to show, that all top economies in the world in fact actively seek top talent from around the world... whether they're neurosurgeons, astrophysicists, management consultants... you name it...Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
The flipside is also true - they try and protect jobs in the middle and lower levels.Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
Woodburn says he has mixed feelings about the bill.
As a "free marketeer" he believes less restriction allows for more freedom which is a positive.
I'm a big advocate for productivity, outcome-based measures, a merit-based environment... I worry that more laws will have an adverse effect, but one has to be balanced...Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann
A part of the bill does contain some good news says Woodburn, referring to protection for especially entry-level and blue-collar jobs for South Africans.
"There is potentially some upside around levelling the playing field... in particular businesses having to pay foreign labour the same levels as local labour."
"This will... take away the accusation that lower-paid foreigners are stealing our lower and entry-level jobs."
Read about the details of the bill in BusinessTech's article 5 new hiring rules planned for businesses in South Africa.
Listen to the discussion on the Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.Read More
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
State Capture on a grand scale
What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expectRead More
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.Read More
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.Read More
Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.Read More
More from Politics
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note
Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party.Read More
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns
During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi
African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has also done terrible things.Read More
'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'
SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu
Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointments.Read More