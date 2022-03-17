Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
View all Business
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?

17 March 2022 10:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Migrants
Foreign nationals
The Money Show
Thulas Nxesi
Bruce Whitfield
Employment Services Bill
protectionism
Andrew Woodburn
Amrop Woodburn Mann
National Labour Migration Policy
foreign workers
bill amendment
foreign labour

Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com

The public has the chance until 28 May to comment on the draft National Labour Migration Policy and Employment Services Amendment Bill.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the bill provides "a policy framework and the legal basis to regulate the extent to which employers can employ foreign nationals in their establishments while protecting the rights of migrants".

To put some fairly big blanket bans on foreign workers in an economy is dangerous, comments Bruce Whitfield.

He gets reaction from Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director of executive search firm Amrop Woodburn Mann.

I'm glad that you talked about the economic performance linked to skills, because that's exactly the issue.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

We all know, and studies have been done to show, that all top economies in the world in fact actively seek top talent from around the world... whether they're neurosurgeons, astrophysicists, management consultants... you name it...

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

The flipside is also true - they try and protect jobs in the middle and lower levels.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn says he has mixed feelings about the bill.

As a "free marketeer" he believes less restriction allows for more freedom which is a positive.

I'm a big advocate for productivity, outcome-based measures, a merit-based environment... I worry that more laws will have an adverse effect, but one has to be balanced...

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

A part of the bill does contain some good news says Woodburn, referring to protection for especially entry-level and blue-collar jobs for South Africans.

"There is potentially some upside around levelling the playing field... in particular businesses having to pay foreign labour the same levels as local labour."

"This will... take away the accusation that lower-paid foreigners are stealing our lower and entry-level jobs."

Read about the details of the bill in BusinessTech's article 5 new hiring rules planned for businesses in South Africa.

Listen to the discussion on the Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?




17 March 2022 10:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Migrants
Foreign nationals
The Money Show
Thulas Nxesi
Bruce Whitfield
Employment Services Bill
protectionism
Andrew Woodburn
Amrop Woodburn Mann
National Labour Migration Policy
foreign workers
bill amendment
foreign labour

More from Business

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank

17 March 2022 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

17 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results

17 March 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine war to have knock-on effect on SA food prices, warns Agri SA

16 March 2022 12:56 PM

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, consumers can expect to be paying more for food items too, with the prices of basic goods including bread, cooking oil and eggs are expected to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note

17 March 2022 11:37 AM

Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns

17 March 2022 9:01 AM

During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC is presiding over a white economy, Constitution is responsible - Ramatlhodi

14 March 2022 11:52 AM

African National Congress veteran Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi says for 27 years the party has done a lot of good things but has also done terrible things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is unlikely to win 2024 elections even if Ramaphosa wins party elections'

11 March 2022 7:38 AM

SA Institute of international affairs chair Moeletsi Mbeki says all evidence shows that the ANC won't win the 2024 national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'

10 March 2022 7:23 PM

News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu

4 March 2022 1:06 PM

Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions

3 March 2022 8:20 PM

Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

Local

EWN Highlights

‘Why must I answer your wild allegations?’ Vavi rejects Saftu’s suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to wrap up operations by September

17 March 2022 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA