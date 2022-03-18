Now that we have spectrum we will bring better services to customers - MTN CEO
Icasa has completed the auction of the high demand spectrum for mobile broadband services.
Amongst six of the countries mobile operators generating around R14,4 billion in proceeds for the country's fiscus.
This amount is R6 billion more than the initial projection of R8 billion.
RELATED: Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
During his State of The Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the process will allow the much needed rapid development of broadened infrastructure which would then reduce the cost of data in South Africa.
Clement Manyathela chats to Communications and Digital Technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and MTN Group CEO Charles Molapisi to weigh in on the matter.
The spectrum auction being completed means a lot of things. It means you can deliver emails to pupils who couldn't afford emails; it means you can have access to e-health and it means that small businesses can go on e-commerce full on.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister - Communications and Digital Technologies
Ntshavheni says government will look at the feasibility of offering 10GB of free data to South Africans once it commences the next phase of its SA Connect programme.
Molapisi whose company walked away with a significant chunk of the spectrum, says the spectrum has huge implications for MTN.
Now that we have the spectrum, we will be able to bring better services to our customers. This means better capax management and there are many capabilities that this layer of 5g will be able to bring.Charles Molapisi, CEO - MTN
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kstudija/kstudija1310/kstudija131000220/22893886-telecommunications-radio-tower-or-mobile-phone-base-station-concept-background-vector.jpg
More from Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.Read More
'Best measure to control locust outbreak is to have people on the ground'
Professor of the school of animal, plant, and environmental sciences at Wits University Frances Duncan says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.Read More
Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin
Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says this will be the first stage for auditing purposes for all public servants.Read More
Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence
The regulator's spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says they are satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.Read More
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns
During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.Read More
DA wants BBBEE to be scrapped and replaced with social impact scoring
Democratic Alliance head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya and Black Business Council president Elias Monaga weigh in on the matter.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More