Local

Now that we have spectrum we will bring better services to customers - MTN CEO

18 March 2022 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Data
5G
5G telecommunications networks
Spectrum auction

CEO Charles Molapisi says there are many capabilities that this layer of 5G will be able to bring.

Icasa has completed the auction of the high demand spectrum for mobile broadband services.

Amongst six of the countries mobile operators generating around R14,4 billion in proceeds for the country's fiscus.

This amount is R6 billion more than the initial projection of R8 billion.

RELATED: Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'

During his State of The Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the process will allow the much needed rapid development of broadened infrastructure which would then reduce the cost of data in South Africa.

Clement Manyathela chats to Communications and Digital Technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and MTN Group CEO Charles Molapisi to weigh in on the matter.

The spectrum auction being completed means a lot of things. It means you can deliver emails to pupils who couldn't afford emails; it means you can have access to e-health and it means that small businesses can go on e-commerce full on.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister - Communications and Digital Technologies

Ntshavheni says government will look at the feasibility of offering 10GB of free data to South Africans once it commences the next phase of its SA Connect programme.

Molapisi whose company walked away with a significant chunk of the spectrum, says the spectrum has huge implications for MTN.

Now that we have the spectrum, we will be able to bring better services to our customers. This means better capax management and there are many capabilities that this layer of 5g will be able to bring.

Charles Molapisi, CEO - MTN

Listen below to the full conversation:




