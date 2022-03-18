WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral
Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a man jumping onto a moving car in an attempt to fake an accident goes viral.
Watch this weird moment below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93477483_man-texting-and-jaywalking-accident-hand-tire-marks-phone-asphalt.html?vti=liq75x8l0debzmmlea-2-70
