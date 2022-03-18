Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion

18 March 2022 9:09 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cricket
Bangladesh
Proteas

Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice.

JOHANNESBURG - International cricket is back on our shores as Bangladesh touched down for an ODI and Test series against the Proteas that gets started in Centurion on Friday.

South Africa were raring to go as they look to continue their winning momentum at home - the last ODI series they played in South Africa was against India and that was a series whitewash.

This time round, we are also stepping up our game as we broadcast live commentary on the matches online. There's also a YouTube follow below, so you can catch the action everywhere - literally.

These games are important as they form part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which is part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier. South Africa will be hoping for some positive results as they sit close to the bottom of the table in 10th place out of 13 teams.

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius had this to say about their opponents: “Bangladesh is always a dangerous team. They have some really good players in their side, so we would like to start off very well against them at SuperSport Park.

“We are not taking them for granted at all and we just want to compete as hard as we can and make sure that our standards are where we want them to be. So, we are going to bring the intensity and fire and hopefully we can get the result.”

The hosts will once again be led by Temba Bavuma, although there will be no Sisanda Migala or Anrich Nortje though due to a failed fitness test and injuries.

Proteas ODI squad against Bangladesh:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

In terms of the selection, Cricket South Africa’s convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, says that they have a winning team at the moment and they look to continue with this form:

"After a great performance against a very strong Indian side, we felt it was important to reward the good performances of the previous series and to continue to back this growing team.

"Consistency in selection and performance are just some of the key elements that need to be looked after, especially when building up to a World Cup, and we are looking forward to seeing what this Temba Bavuma-led group will produce against fresh opposition in the coming weeks. On behalf of the panel, I would like to wish him and coach Mark Boucher, all the best for the series."

Upcoming games:

ODI series 1st ODI: Friday, 18 March - SuperSport Park, Centurion (13:00 - Day/Night) 2nd ODI: Sunday, 20 March - Wanderers, Johannesburg (10:00 - Day) 3rd ODI: Wednesday, 23 March - SuperSport Park, Centurion (13:00 - Day/Night)

Test series 1st Test: Thursday, 31 March to Monday 4 April - Kingsmead, Durban (10am) 2nd Test: Friday, 08 April to Tuesday, 12 April - St George's Park, Gqeberha (10am)




