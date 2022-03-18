Ramaphosa is legally bound to deal with Mkhwebane's concerns - Karyn Maughan





News 24 Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says if someone in a high position is facing suspension, they re always given the option to give reasons why they should not be suspended.

She shares these sentiments after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 10 days to to explain why he should not remove her from heading the chapter 9 institution.

Speaking to Aubrey Masango on The Clement Manyathela Show, Maughan adds that explaining why she should not be removed, is procedural.

If the president wants to shield himself from legal review, he would have to address concerns that Mkhwebane raises in her letter. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24

