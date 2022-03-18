TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - DJ Sbu
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Sibusiso Leope, Dj Sbu
Today at 15:10
Anne Dewani murderer released on parole
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 16:20
Ukranian living in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dzvinka Kachur Ukranian based in SA
Today at 16:50
TransUnion data breach
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manie Van Schalkwyk, CEO of SAFPS
Today at 18:15
Absa rider, Mike Coppin founder at Food Lovers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Coppin - Director and Co-Owner of Food Lovers Market
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - VISI magazine (luxury of magazines)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steve Smith - Editor at Visi Magazine
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa is legally bound to deal with Mkhwebane's concerns - Karyn Maughan Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Busisiwe Mkhwebane cited that she considering her options while facing possible suspension. 18 March 2022 11:44 AM
Now that we have spectrum we will bring better services to customers - MTN CEO CEO Charles Molapisi says there are many capabilities that this layer of 5G will be able to bring. 18 March 2022 8:22 AM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
State Capture on a grand scale What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect 16 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:52 AM
Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:51 AM
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

18 March 2022 1:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Hackers
TransUnion Africa
Admire Moyo

IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.

IT Web reported today that credit bureau Transunion SA has been hacked and the hacker group is demanding $15-million ransom for more than four terabytes of compromised data.

It looks like the hacker group is from Brazil. It alleges that it accesses 54-million personal records of South Africans.

READ: 'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

TransUnion has confirmed that a third party has obtained access to its South African server through a misuse of an authorised client's credentials.

IT Web news editor Admire Moyo spoke to Mandy Wiener on Friday edition of The Midday Report.

We've been in touch with the hackers. Apparently they say the come from Brazil. They want TransUnion to pay a ransom of $15-million, which translates to about R200-million. They're saying if that ransom is paid within seven days they won't be exposing that information to the internet.

Admire Moyo, News editor - IT Web

Apparently I am one of the victims that they have hacked. The sent me details that they have obtained from the TransUnion database, which included information of myself such as cellphone numbers, email addresses, the apartments that I have stayed in before and so forth. It's quite shocking that they have so much information.

Admire Moyo, News editor - IT Web

They are saving virtually everyone with a credit record in South Africa is potentially going to be there. TransUnion says they are not paying the ransom but they are not yet sure how this will pan out.

Admire Moyo, News editor - IT Web

In 2022, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre said a data breach at Experian had exposed some personal information of as many as 24-million South Africans to a suspected fraudster.

Experian South Africa CEO Ferdie Pieterse said at the time that "a perpetrator using social engineering techniques put himself forward as a known customer of Experian and contracted with us in the normal course of business and in that way illegally obtained the records of 23.4-million individuals."

Listen below for the full interview.




18 March 2022 1:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Hackers
TransUnion Africa
Admire Moyo

More from Business

Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?

17 March 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank

17 March 2022 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

17 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results

17 March 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms

18 March 2022 1:10 PM

The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa is legally bound to deal with Mkhwebane's concerns - Karyn Maughan

18 March 2022 11:44 AM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Busisiwe Mkhwebane cited that she considering her options while facing possible suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Now that we have spectrum we will bring better services to customers - MTN CEO

18 March 2022 8:22 AM

CEO Charles Molapisi says there are many capabilities that this layer of 5G will be able to bring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

17 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results

17 March 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Best measure to control locust outbreak is to have people on the ground'

17 March 2022 5:01 PM

Professor of the school of animal, plant, and environmental sciences at Wits University Frances Duncan says the last outbreak was eight to ten years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

17 March 2022 1:33 PM

Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says this will be the first stage for auditing purposes for all public servants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

17 March 2022 11:39 AM

The regulator's spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says they are satisfied and comfortable with the condition of planes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns

17 March 2022 9:01 AM

During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion

Sport

Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms

Local

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Putin accuses Ukraine of stalling talks: Kremlin

18 March 2022 1:47 PM

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

18 March 2022 1:40 PM

KZN govt to work with Zulu royal household on coronation preparations

18 March 2022 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA