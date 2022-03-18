Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms
CAPE TOWN - The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.
The Correctional Service Department confirmed a short while ago that 42-year-old Zola Tongo has been granted parole.
He pleaded guilty to Dewani's murder and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars and would be pardoned after meeting with the victim's family.
The board says Tongo's parole was due to start in June.
This article first appeared on EWN : Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms
