The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire

18 March 2022 3:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Music
DJ Sbu
Dj Sbu Mofaya energy drink
702 Unplugged

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ray Phiri.

Sibusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope has come tells Relebogile Mabotja that he has put together a medley of his songs for #702Unplugged. This includes his new song Maru a Pula, which he says is a celebration of an upcoming blessings and prosperity for all Africans all over the world.

Maru a Pula is a 6/8 beat as jazz musicians in South Africa would describe such a tribal sound full of percussions, violin, saxophone and roaring powerful vocals.

The 6/8 is not as popular as it used to be. Sounds evolve. I am turning and my beard is grey. I am becoming a silver fox.

DJ Sbu, Musician.

Listen below for the full interview...




Share this:
