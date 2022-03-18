Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire
Sibusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope has come tells Relebogile Mabotja that he has put together a medley of his songs for #702Unplugged. This includes his new song Maru a Pula, which he says is a celebration of an upcoming blessings and prosperity for all Africans all over the world.
Maru a Pula is a 6/8 beat as jazz musicians in South Africa would describe such a tribal sound full of percussions, violin, saxophone and roaring powerful vocals.
The 6/8 is not as popular as it used to be. Sounds evolve. I am turning and my beard is grey. I am becoming a silver fox.DJ Sbu, Musician.
Listen below for the full interview...
